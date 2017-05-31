First win of the season for Hook and Newnham Basics

Hook and Newnham Basics picked up their first win of the season in comprehensive fashion as they beat Tichborne Park by seven wickets on Saturday.

Tichborne batted first and struggled to build up any momentum, finding themselves on 94-8 relatively quickly.

Aidan Pond and Edward Berry did manage to get some runs late on, but Tichborne could only reach 149 before they were all out, with Shane Brewer starring for Hook by taking five wickets.

It was then Hook’s turn to bat and things didn’t get off to a great start as Ben Thane was dismissed for a duck.

Matt Love (21) and Richard Willcock (20) got Hook going, along with Matthew Buckingham’s 16, before Jordan Hobday hit a not out 79 to cement the win.

Hook sit ninth in the Southern Premier League Division One with a points average of 10.50.

Their next game is away to Ventnor on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Daniel Plume’s 84 wasn’t enough for Hartley Wintney as they came up short on Saturday.

Paultons had set a target of 194 all out inside 44 overs.

Scott Baldwin added 37 for Wintney but they ran out of steam at 175.