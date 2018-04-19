Five bosses at borough paid more than £100k

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council paid five employees more than £100,000 in the same year it proposed increasing its share of council tax.

Figures published in the 11th Town Hall Rich List by the TaxPayers’ Alliance earlier this month revealed five council employees received remuneration in excess of £100,000 in 2016-17.

Chief executive Melbourne Barrett was the council’s highest earner on the list, receiving £16,395 in employer pension contributions on top of a £128,978 salary.

Mr Barrett’s total remuneration of £145,373 in 2016-17 is only £5,029 less than prime minister Theresa May’s annual salary.

Bhupinder Gill, head of law and governance at the council, received £124,372. Executive director of finance and resources, Kevin Jaquest, received £113,906, while the executive director of borough services Rebecca Emmett was paid £112,049.

Former project director for the Manydown development, Richard Bayley, received more than £107,000 in 2016-17.

From the start of April 2018, the average council tax (Band D) increased by 4.55 per cent for Basingstoke and Deane residents to £137.16.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council spokesperson Sara Shepherd said: “These figures should be put into the context of the council’s ambitious vision to grow and develop the borough and to deliver a range of aspirational and complex projects for the benefit of our residents, while also delivering high quality services to our residents.”

Hampshire County Council had the most employees paid in excess of £100,000 throughout the South East.

A total of 21 members of staff were paid more than £100,000, including chief executive John Coughlan who was awarded £214,054.

Council tax in Hampshire increased by 5.99 per cent for 2018-19 with residents footing bills of £1,200.96 for Band D homes.

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said: “The figures published by the county council each year also include staff from across almost 500 Hampshire schools, but we have no say on their pay – this is determined by schools.

“It’s also important to note that the role of the chief executive and that of a number of chief officers now goes beyond the delivery of services on behalf of just Hampshire County Council.”

Hampshire is the third largest shire council in the country, serving 1.3 million residents.

The council said it has generated a “gross income of £130million” from the range of services it provides to other local authorities and public sector partners, while “£340million of savings had been secured by April 2017”.

Both councils make salary details of chief officers available on their websites.