Five-star show from Sam helps Dragons roar to stunning win

Super Sam Argent scored five times as Basingstoke Town’s wretched away record came to an abrupt end at bottom club Dunstable Town.
The deadly Dragons hit their hapless hosts for six in a resounding 6-0 hammering on Saturday.
The last time ‘Stoke played the Southern League Premier Division’s bottom side they won 8-0 at Gosport.
This time around it was Dunstable, who have now lost their last 11 matches, who were the wrong end of the thrashing.
And it was Argent who got Town up and running within the opening 10 minutes.
The big striker dusted himself off after being brought down in the area to slot home a penalty kick.
‘Stoke’s advantage was doubled on 21 minutes when a Sam Smart through ball released Argent, who beat the goalkeeper one-on-one.
The visitors dominated up to the interval but were unable to increase their lead. Jack McKnight went closest but could only smash a shot off the underside of the bar.
However, Terry Brown’s side netted a further four times in the second period to ensure they picked up just their second win on the road this season.
There was no evidence of the seemingly chronic travel sickness that has plagued Town’s season so far.
Indeed, Argent provided the remedy, firing in a second half hat-trick.
It was, however, George Bennett to get the third goal seven minutes after the break and put the game beyond struggling Dunstable.
Argent had to wait until the 63rd minutes for his treble, converting a Tim Wolhfiel cross.
Callum Bunting and McKnight both went close before the imperious Argent netted his fourth and fifth in the final five minutes to cap a memorable afternoon.
There was no time for a double hat-trick but Basingstoke eased to their first away win since August, a run that stretched 10 games.
The Dragons travelled to Wales on Tuesday, after we went to press, to take on Merthyr Town.
They face back-to-back home games over Christmas, hosting Royston on December 23 and welcoming Gosport to the Camrose on Boxing Day.