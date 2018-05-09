Fizzing with excitement!

There will still be some sore heads in Hartley Wintney this week after the tiny village club pulled off the implausible by securing a remarkable second successive promotion.
Not content on consolidating in their first ever season in the eighth tier, the Row defied the odds again to beat Cambridge City 1-0 in the play-off final.
A bumper bank holiday Monday crowd of 710 witnessed the elusive Nic Ciardini poke home a Dean Stow free kick shortly before the break.
It proved to be the winner and Hartley Wintney, a village of just 5,000 people, will once again punch above their weight next season.
The history makers will play in the seventh tier alongside county rivals Basingstoke Town and can also look forward to matches against Kettering Town and Kings Lynn Town.
It was the visitors who started the brighter as, in the soaring Hampshire temperatures, both teams struggled to make it a classic final.
The Lilywhites created more of the clear-cut chances, an unmarked Sam Squires and the in-form frontman James Hall both guilty of missing chances.
The wasteful visitors were made to pay moments later when Hartley took the lead.
Stow’s free kick from the right was sent to the back stick, where Jack Ball out jumped the City defenders to head towards the far corner, Ciardini getting the final touch.
Ben Seymour-Shove had the home keeper scrambling on the hour mark when he tried his luck from outside the area. At the other end, Josh Bexon got down well to push a low Jake Baxter effort around his near post, but chances were at a premium as the temperatures continued to rise.
There were a couple of scrambled efforts in injury time but Hartley held on for their historic day.
The remarkable win left Hartley’s managers beaming with pride.
Anthony Millerick said: “We think it is great to see our village team compete against sizable towns and cities and do more than hold our own.
“We had a game plan and we stuck to it rigidly. We knew we had to adapt to playing against big teams in the play offs.”
Dan Brownlie added: “I am totally proud of all the players.”