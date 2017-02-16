Flames frustrate Herd once again

Basingstoke Bison’s poor record this season against fierce rivals the Guildford Flames continued last night.

The Herd came from behind on three separate occasions at the Spectrum but still found themselves on the end of a 4-3 defeat.

That victory means that Guildford have now won four of the two side’s English Premier League (EPL) matches this season to move up to fifth place – just below the Stampede.

With such a poor record, Bison will surely hope to avoid playing Guildford in the EPL play offs next month.

Basingstoke lost another topsy-turvy match with Hull Pirates 3-2 in the match leading up to the clash and were immediately put under the cosh in Surrey, as Tuomas Santavouri put the hosts ahead 1:08 in.

Doug Sheppard’s side rallied back to level the score before the end of the first period, with Joe Rand finding the net from Derek Roehl’s assist on 15:52.

Then duly followed a crazy second period that saw the teams share five goals between them to decide the game early.

First Kevin Phillips fired past Bison netminder Tomas Hiadlovsky three minutes into the period, before the Herd pulled level through Rene Jarolin on 32:37.

And things then repeated themselves not long after that, as this time Ciaran Long found the net for the Bison less than a minute after captain Jez Lundin had put the Flames ahead once again.

But when Tom Duggan found the Basingstoke net for a fourth time 27 seconds from the break, there would be no response this time, with Bison even pulling Hiadlovsky off the ice to bring on an extra player late on to no avail.