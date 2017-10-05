Flashmob to star in Day of the Dead parade

A flashmob dance will form part of the celebrations for this year’s Day of the Dead festival in Basingstoke.

The extravaganza returns to Top of the Town on Friday, October 27, featuring Mariachi musicians, fire breathers and illusionists before concluding with the colourful parade.

And it is in the parade that the flashmob performance will feature, starring members of local dance schools.

Borough council deputy leader Terri Reid, who leads the town centre programme, said: “The return of the town’s popular Day of the Dead event promises to be even more fun this year. There will be music, dance, colour and creativity for people of all ages to enjoy – and don’t forget to join in with the flashmob dance!”

The festival, organised by the Proteus Theatre Company, is inspired by its Mexican origins.

Chief executive Mary Swan said: “Day of the Dead is a unique event and has been embraced and shaped over the past three years by the people of Basingstoke. Last year we saw people coming for the parade in their own costumes and we’d love everyone to get involved like that this year.”