Flipping fantastic!

Budding bouncers will be able to enjoy Basingstoke’s new £2million trampoline and adventure park just in time for Christmas.

The eagerly-awaited Flip Out Basingstoke, which will boast 60 inter-linked trampolines, an indoor obstacle course and a free-running zone, is set to open on December 16.

Located within Festival Place shopping centre, the 25,000 sq ft attraction promises to offer active fun for all ages, while creating around 60 jobs in the town.

General manager John Rickards said: “We’re almost ready to open our doors and can’t wait to welcome our first customers.

“The arena is taking shape and I think people will be amazed at what’s on offer as it’s much more than just a trampoline park.

“We’re particularly excited about the NinjaTAG course which uses sensors around the arena to communicate with wristbands, allowing players to compete in a variety of exciting challenges.

“There’s also an amazing free-running ‘stunt-box’ zone complete with padded full-size Lamborghini to leap and climb over, 30ft high cyber towers, 25ft high super slides, battle beams, climbing walls, wipe out zone, a giant foam pit and even soft play for

pre-schoolers.”

The venue’s online booking system is also now live.

Flip Out Basingstoke, which also has a diner on site, will be open from 9am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 9pm on Sundays, with sessions priced £9.95 for one hour and £14.95 for two hours.