Fly eggs found in farm food in Hook

A Hook farming business has been prosecuted and banned from trading after some of its food was deemed “unfit for human consumption”.

Farm Catering Ltd, in Heckfield, committed eight food hygiene offences, including selling chicken pieces that contained fly eggs in them to members of the public.

The business, which traded at Holdshott Farm Shop, in Reading Road, was also found to have sold meat pies that were kept 4.5C above legal refrigeration requirements, and were therefore considered a high risk to consumers.

Each of the recorded incidents took place between April 7 2015 and March 15 last year, with business director, Kathleen David, and manager Roger David being fined £4,000 per hygiene offence as a result.

The duo were also required to pay £5,309 in court costs, and a £100 victim surcharge – taking the total fine up to £37,409, while they were banned from operating a food business with immediate effect.

Hart District Council’s environmental health department is responsible for the regulation of food safety within Hook, and became involved in the investigation following complaints from members of the public, and poor inspection results.

Cabinet member for regulatory services, Cllr John Kennett, said of the prosecution: “The health of residents is our first priority, and when businesses repeatedly ignore normal standards of hygiene, our environmental health will take action to protect the public. “Hundreds of businesses in Hart maintain safe standards, and there was no reason why Farm Catering Ltd could not do the same.”

Head of regulatory services at the council, Nick Steevens, added: “We have continually provided support and guidance to Farm Catering Ltd to try and assist them to comply with the food hygiene regulations.

“Despite our continued efforts to support this business, food safety inspections always revealed serious breaches of food hygiene legislation and failings which put customers at risk.

“The standards of food hygiene at this premises are some of the worst that my officers have experienced.”