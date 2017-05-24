Fly-tippers face £400 fine for dumping waste illegally in Basingstoke

Fly-tippers in Basingstoke and Deane will now face a maximum possible fine of £400 in a bid by the borough council to crack down on the dumping of illegal waste.

The council has doubled the previous £200 fine for those caught illegally disposing of small amounts of waste.

Those convicted of dumping larger amounts face harsher penalties.

It comes as figures published by the council show the amount of fly-tipping incidents it has dealt with more than doubled from 1,036 to 2,147 in 2016/17 compared with the previous year.

Hayley Eachus, the council’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “The impact of fly-tipping on our communities and countryside is significant, and we won’t tolerate it.

“Our enforcement team thoroughly investigate all reported incidents and we won’t hesitate to take action against anyone who is found to be responsible.

“Anyone found guilty in court could face an unlimited fine and up to five years in prison. In those cases where it’s appropriate to issue a fixed penalty notice, we believe that fly-tippers should have to pay the price.”

Councils have the discretion to set their own fines of between £150 and £400.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council has also been urging residents to be wary of ‘man in a van’ services being offered, particularly on Facebook, where someone offers to dispose of waste for a small fee, before then dumping the waste which they have collected.

This can mean the resident is still held responsible for not ensuring it has not been disposed of properly.

Cllr Eachus added: “If it’s your waste, it’s your responsibility to ensure that it’s disposed of correctly. One of the things we are finding is that unsuspecting residents are finding a ‘man in a van’ operation on sites like Facebook and paying them cash to take away their waste.

“What they don’t realise is that this waste is more likely to be fly-tipped than disposed of correctly, and it will still be the resident who could be found guilty of the offence. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“People have to make sure they get the name and contact details of these people, and know where the waste is going.”

Information on how and where waste can be disposed of can be found at hants.gov.uk/wasteandrecycling.