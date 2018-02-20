Flying visit

It’s not often you see birds on stage in a theatre and even more rare to see one flying over the audience.

But Our Life with Birds promises to give audiences an opportunity to meet Golden Eagles, Peregrine Falcons, hawks, owls, starlings and many more – all raised and trained with the utmost loving care by Lloyd and Rose Buck.

Over the last 25 years, the couple have devoted their lives to taking care of birds and mastering the art of capturing them on film.

The pair have worked with a number of high profile wildlife presenters including Sir David Attenborough, Steve Backshall, Bear Grylls, Michaela Strachan, Chris Packham, and Kate Humble, and are frequent guests on programmes such as Springwatch and Countryfile.

Lloyd and Rose’s family of birds can also be seen in various documentaries, films, dramas, commercials and photography projects.

From Tilly the Golden Eagle to Poppy the pigeon, it’s unusual to find Lloyd and Rose without one of their feathered family under their arms.

Their passion for birds runs deep and the pair have been acknowledged as world experts at tracking and in-flight filming.

Our Life with Birds is illustrated with Lloyd and Rose’s own film footage and photography and is suitable for all ages. It promises to be an interactive wildlife experience like no other.

Tickets for Our Life with Birds at The Haymarket on Saturday are priced at £16.50 which includes a £2 booking fee; under 16 tickets £14.50.

For more information or to book your place, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit anvilarts.org.uk.