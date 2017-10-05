Following in the footsteps of The Shadows

The Bootleg Shadows will be bringing their outstanding act to The Haymarket for a night of foot tapping classics, celebrating the music of The Shadows and Cliff Richard.

The evening will be filled with not only great music, but plenty of humour along the way to make it a night to remember.

The act will breathe life into the hits by The Shadows, covering the likes of Apache, FBI, Wonderful Land, Foot Tapper, Atlantis, Kon-Tiki, Cavatina, Let Me Be The One, Bachelor Boy, Move It, and many more.

To date, The Shadows put on very few live appearances, but The Bootleg Shadows keep their sound alive by performing must-see concerts that encompass their career from 1960 up until the early 1980s.

With their immaculate appearance, synchronised dance moves and clean, pure melodic sound, The Bootleg Shadows aim to give off the true ‘Shadow’ vibe to fans around the UK, taking them back in time the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Over The Shadows’ career they have chalked up 35 hits of their own (not counting another 33 hits with Cliff Richard), giving them more hits than any other British group and securing them a unique place in the annals of popular music.

The tribute act have been entertaining audiences for the past 10 years. The band is made up of Geoff Bearpark taking lead guitar and backing vocals, Keith Smith on rhythm guitar and lead vocals, Tony Cole on bass and backing vocals, along with Tim Jackson on the drums and Tony “Binks” Bayliss on keyboards.

The tribute act will have you humming the tunes and doing The Shadows’ famous ‘walk’ long after you have left the theatre.

The Bootleg Shadows will be performing at The Haymarket in Basingstoke tomorrow.

To book tickets or for more information, either call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.