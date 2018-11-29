FORD FIESTA 1.5 ST-2 ECOBOOST – 200PS, 6SP

As a child, I used to spend most of my weekends watching Bodie & Doyle strut their stuff on TV, whilst also watching them messing about doing handbrake turns and smoking the tyres around the streets of London in a selection of cars from the likes of British Leyland and Ford to name but a few. Of course, as we get older we know it was all about TV, but that didn’t stop me wanting to be just like those two guys on TV. What a life, racing around in performance cars chasing all the bad guys for a living. This week, I had a go!

Power and efficiency

The Fiesta ST I have on test is powered by a 1.5 litre EcoBoost turbocharged petrol engine which has 290Nm of torque and 200PS of Ford Power. You also get a very nice 0-62 time of around 6.4 seconds and a top speed of around 144mph. If you are interested in the MPG, then it will easily achieve 47.1 (combined).

I also expected the little Fiesta to sound a little wheezy but to be honest, I was wrong about that too. Instead what you do get is something that sounds like the Knights Templar having their own conquest right under the driver’s seat. Take it from me; it really is the most wonderful noise you can hear bellowing from that wonderful Ford EcoBoost engine and if you keep the rev range in the high figures, it makes your heart skip and beat. Wonderful!

On the road

As with all of Ford’s hot hatches, it changes direction like it’s on rails and it holds the road like nothing on earth with those super sticky tyres. Don’t get me wrong, it does have its faults here and there but they are so minor that I am not going to tell you about them because I’m more interested in telling you how much fun it is to drive and how well it handles on the twisty stuff.

Ford has stiffened up the suspension which helps improve the ride without the need for back surgery every few weeks. That’s the thing with most hot hatches, they are either solid as a rock or as soft as a teddy bear, well I am happy to report that Ford got it perfect this time around and much fun can be had in the Fiesta ST.

Safety and technology

The Fiesta ST is not short on equipment either and it starts with; 17″ ST 5-spoke alloy wheels with machined finish; Electronic Automatic Temperature Control (EATC); Recaro heated sports front seats with fabric trim and blue detailing; Rear privacy glass; Ford SYNC3 DAB Radio with 8″ Touchscreen; B&O Premium Audio System with 360° sound & 10 Speakers; floor mats front & rear with blue stitching; seat belts with blue detailing; centre console with armrest & illuminated cup holders.

This may not seem like a lot, but it’s packed with safety features and more extras than I have enough room to mention here this week. If I was you, I would pop down to your local Ford dealer and take a look at the full list of features available depending on which model you decide to choose.

To sum up

Epic, if I was looking for a hot hatch right now, then the Fiesta ST makes perfect sense.

Price from: £20,495.