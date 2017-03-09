Ford Fiesta ST200 – a tweaked ST

As a child I used to spend most of my weekends watching Bodie & Doyle strut their stuff on TV, whilst also watching them messing about doing handbrake turns and smoking the tyres around the streets of London in a selection of cars from the likes of British Leyland and Ford to name but a few.

Of course as you get older – reality slips in and you realise it was all fake and just for the purpose of TV entertainment – but as a young boy, it didn’t stop me spending many hours in my garden acting out scenes from the latest episode where I was the good guy in my Ford Fiesta XR2 chasing the baddies.

Even now 30 years on, Ford’s ST200 has started to ignite all my senses and prove once again why Ford continues to dominate the ‘Hot Hatch’ arena.

Power and Efficiency

Powered by an 1.6 litre Eco Boost turbocharged petrol engine with 290Nm of Torque – 200PS of Ford Power, a 0-62 time of around 6.7 seconds and a top speed of around 142mph.

I also expected the little Fiesta to sound a little wheezy – but to be honest – I was wrong about that too. Because instead what you do get is something that sounds like the Knights Templars are having their own conquest right under your seat. Take it from me; it really is the most wonderful noise you can hear bellowing from that Eco Boost engine.

On the Road

As with all of Ford’s hot hatches – it changes direction like it’s on rails and it holds the road like a F1 car on super sticky slicks. Don’t get me wrong, it does have its faults. But when it comes down to getting it on – nothing on the road as small as the ST200 can even get close to how it handles on the twisty stuff.

Plus, Ford has also stiffened up the suspension and updated the front anti-roll bar, meaning the ST200 now feels more solid than a standard ST – which also helps improve the ride without the need for back surgery every few weeks.

Safety and Technology

On the inside you get Recaro seating and branded ST interior details – but I found the Sat-Nav/Radio far too complex. I am not joking either – I actually think it’s more complex than a Rubik’s Cube. But then again I am not that tech savvy – so maybe I need to take in some training or read the handbook.

Also, as its the ST200 you also get a lot of additional features such as; cruise control, privacy glass, Thatcham Cat1 alarm, full ST bodystyling kit, unique ST200 badges, rain sensing wipers, auto headlights, puddle lamps, Mykey technology, 17” matt black alloys, Sony DAB radio, and a whole host of sophisticated systems including Electronic Torque Vectoring Control.

To Sum Up

Epic – but, I would buy the standard Fiesta ST – unless the ST200 really is your dream car.

Price from: £23,145