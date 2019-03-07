Ford KA+ 1.5L TDCi ZETEC (95PS) (5 door)

By Tony Yates

I remember driving the first Ford KA many years ago – and thinking at the time ‘this is quite small, and I don’t think people will buy it’. But, as usual, I was wrong and Ford sold millions of little KA’s and I was made to eat humble pie. Don’t get me wrong – I can tell you all day long what’s trendy and fun to drive – but that’s just my own opinion, no matter how rounded I try to make it all sound.

Power and efficiency

This moves me to this week’s road test of the wonderful little Ford KA+. My test car was powered by a1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine with 215Nm of torque – 95PS of Ford Power, and a 0-62 time of around 11.4 seconds. Plus a top speed of around111mph.

At first, I expected the little KA+ to sound noisy because of its 1.5L diesel engine, but to be honest – I was wrong (again). Of course, you may all be thinking that a small engine equals zero power? Well not necessarily so. Then again, the KA+ won’t break the sound barrier either, but what it will do is move you along at a good pace and return a decent 60+MPG, and as fuel now seems to cost more than Gold – that ’s a good thing.

On the road

As with all of Ford’s little eco-warriors – it changes direction like it’s on rails and it holds the road really well. And, actually, I found the little KA+ a joy to drive no matter what the road conditions were doing beneath me. The brakes also felt good and firm too. And, as for the suspension – it actually absorbed England’s bumpy roads really well – but I felt the ride was a little soft for me.

Safety and technology

Some of the kit you get on the inside of the KA+ includes: 15” alloy wheels; cruise control; daytime running lights; Ford SYNC3 with DAB radio; 6.5” touchscreen; Apple CarPlay; Android Auto; air conditioning; MyKey trip computer; ABS & ESC; airbags, front driver & passenger, side impact drivers & passenger, side curtain airbags; TPMS; engine immobiliser; perimeter anti-theft alarm and a whole host of other extras, many that come as standard. If we quickly take a look on the inside – yes, it’s OK, but there are areas that could be improved. Saying that, the seats are comfortable and the layout is good. Although, there is a lot of that ‘plastic feel’ to the interior, but remember it only costs around 14k.

To sum up

I’m going to give the KA+ four stars in this test because I believe it’s worth taking a look at – because after all, it’s a Ford KA+. What’s not to like about that – small, nimble and fun to drive.

Price from: £14,175.