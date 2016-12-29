I recently managed to get hold of a new Ford Ranger Wildtrak – and to be honest I was not expecting much from it due to the fact that for me there is only really one proper off-road vehicle and that is of course a Land Rover – and it’s been that way since as long as I can remember or maybe even from the beginning of time – so when the Ford Ranger finally turned up on my drive sporting its Botox arches – I was a little surprised to find that actually it looked quite epic sitting there in its Pride Orange paintwork and 18” wheels.

Power and Efficiency:

The Wildtrak is fitted with a 3.2 litre Duratorq TDCi (200 PS) engine with 470Nm of torque and a combined fuel consumption of around 34.0mpg. So, with all that torque – it will basically tow a ship – so no worries there then.

Design & Technology:

Inside was also kitted out very well, and here are some of the features you can expect to get as standard on the Wildtrak version; Titanium front grille, 18” machined alloy wheels, power-foldable mirrors with titanium effect painted housings, integrated side turn indicators and puddle lights, body colour front bumper with painted inserts, Titanium effect painted rear step bumper, plastic moulded side steps with brushed-finish metallic inserts, Titanium effect door handles plus Aluminium finish roof rails.

And, Aerodynamic sports bar with integrated loadbox illumination, wing grille with Wildtrak logo, Radio/CD/SD-Navigation system with 8” TFT touchscreen, Ford SYNC 2 with Voice Control and USB connection for external music devices, rear-view camera, a choice of seven ambient interior lighting colours, with dimming control and Leather-trimmed steering wheel with Wildtrak stitching.

Yes I know what you are thinking – its looks nice but I bet it can’t go Off-Road. Wrong! – It does that brilliantly too. I kid you not, it was better than I ever imagined it to be and that’s partly thanks to Ford’s clever four-wheel drive system that is optimised by a comprehensive ESC system. Part of this system is also Traction Control, which has driver-switchable settings, for all sorts of off-road driving situations.

You can also go one step further and fit Ford’s Off-road Pack which includes; engine and transfer case protection, fuel tank protection to help reduce the risk of damage when driving on uneven ground and an electronic locking rear differential to help provide increased traction on the slippy stuff.

I can also tell you that the inside does not feel cheaply made either and you get plenty of toys to play with and all the controls are set out nicely with many of the buttons and switches having a quality feel. Even the seating is brilliant and nothing like you would expect from a car with ‘workhorse’ in mind.

To sum up:

I really was impressed by the Ranger, yes it may look like a Pop Star’s 4X4 – but I’m telling you now – the Ranger is the real deal – it’s a real ‘workhorse’.

Price:

£26,145 (as tested).