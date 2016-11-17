Forecast of 1,000 less Hampshire police officers by 2017 to come true

The chairman of Hampshire’s police federation has insisted he will take “no pleasure” in seeing his warning on the predicted drop in officers across the county come true.

John Apter expressed his concern last year that continued cuts to the force

would see the number of Hampshire Constabulary officers drop to 1,000 less than in 2010 by next year.

A total of 3,748 policemen and women were employed in the county six years ago, while the latest figures released by the Home Office show there to have been 2,883 by March 2016 – a drop of 865.

This sharp reduction continued at the same rate last year, as the number of officers fell by 181 in total, with 3,064 in March 2015, and 2,968 in September 2015.

But with the next set of figures not set to be released until later next year, it appears that the ‘Cuts Have Consequences’ campaign’s forecast of 1,000 lost positions will now take place.

Mr Apter said: “Anyone that thought that cuts to policing would have no impact had their heads buried deep in the sand.

“The impact has been significant, but for some it’s an inconvenient truth.

“It gives me no pleasure at all that [our] prediction has come to fruition.”

The Home Office figures also showed the number of police staff working for Hampshire Constabulary to have dropped by 54 over 2015/16, while the amount of police community support officers (PCSO) actually increased by 66.

The force has faced £80million of cuts since 2010, and had expected a further £10m hit to be announced last year, before the Government then made an unexpected u-turn.

Mr Apter insists that the idea that the cuts have been stopped is only a “half truth” however, due to the direct funding for the police then “being squeezed” by a £131m drop nationwide after the decision last November.

He added: “The police force is still sadly the dumping ground for the public sector, and the current funding formula is detrimental to Hampshire Constabulary.

“Most officers don’t have faith that there will be a change, and [I think] they’ll keep doing what they’re doing, and keep chipping away at us.

“The damage has been done, and I can’t see there being a development in investment for the police, unless there’s another event like the Paris terror attack.”