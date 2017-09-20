Foreign Office criticised for handling of Irma crisis

A Basingstoke woman who was stranded with her son in the Caribbean following Hurricane Irma has criticised the Foreign Office’s handling of the situation, saying they were “completely abandoned”.

Tracy Boulton was on holiday with her teenage son Eddy on the island of St Maarten when it was devastated by the category five hurricane earlier this month.

They have both since made it home safely after reaching Antigua and flying home from there last week, but speaking to the Observer while making her way home Tracy was highly critical of the Foreign Office.

She said: “I can’t stress enough how much nonsense, delays and misinformation the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is responsible for.

“I would never have believed UK citizens could be so completely abandoned – it’s a lesson fellow travellers should note.

“The French, Dutch and Americans were airlifted out as soon as possible. Cruise ships came and took others off while the FCO failed to acknowledge there was even a problem.

“I know they said they were helping with the British Virgin Islands etc, but to say they hadn’t been asked for help on St Maarten is disingenuous at best.”

Hurricane Irma hit St Maarten on September 6, with many buildings on both the Dutch part and French part of the island being destroyed, along with heavy damage to the island’s airport.

Tracy and Eddy had been staying on the Dutch side of the island, and it was a week after the hurricane hit that they finally made it home.

A statement from the FCO said: “We have been in regular contact with the Dutch and the Americans since the onset of this crisis to co-ordinate our response and help for all those affected.

“We understand that evacuation is based on individual need, rather than nationality with the most vulnerable prioritised.

“We are in touch with British nationals on St Maarten and have advised them to follow the local advice on the ground. We have also deployed staff to St Maarten to help British nationals who wish to leave.”