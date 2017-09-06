Fortnightly bin collections being considered for Basingstoke and Deane

Residents in Basingstoke and Deane could be facing fortnightly bin collections from autumn next year.

The borough council is set to discuss two options for a new contract covering waste collection next week that could see the grey rubbish bins picked up fortnightly instead of weekly.

It is claimed by the council that this option would help increase the borough’s recycling rate, reduce carbon emissions and potentially make savings of up to £1million a year.

Recycling bins are already collected fortnightly, and this option for alternate weekly collections would bring Basingstoke and Deane in line with neighbouring Hart District Council, with which it shares the waste contract.

The other option is for collections to remain as they are. The contract would be in place for eight years, and comes into effect in October 2018.

The council’s community, environment and partnerships policy committee is due to discuss the options next Wednesday, before the cabinet makes the final decision the following week.

Hayley Eachus, the council’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “Given the size and length of this contract, it is vital that we look carefully at all the facts about both waste collections before making a decision.

“This is to ensure we get the best value and a service that meets residents’ needs and expectations.

“But the possible environmental and cost benefits need to be carefully balanced with the views of residents on a service that affects every home and currently has such high resident satisfaction rates.

“The research is telling us that residents’ views are split on the issue, so I’m very keen to hear views from councillors at next week’s committee to help us, as a cabinet, come to a decision about what is right for our waste collection service in the borough in the future.”

In a sample of more than 1,000 residents, it was found that 51 per cent disagreed with alternate weekly collections, compared to 38 per cent in favour.

This changed to 46 per cent and 41 per cent when the cost benefits were highlighted.

The cabinet meeting where a final decision is expected takes place on September 20.