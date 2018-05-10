Four charged after drugs raids find crack cocaine

Four people have been charged in a crackdown on drug dealing in Basingstoke.

Officers seized suspected Class A drugs after carrying out a search warrant and arrested two men and two women last week.

The Basingstoke Safer Neighbourhoods Team carried out the drugs raid at an address in Essex Road on Wednesday last week.

The four people were charged, each with a single count of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Friday. All four will now appear at Winchester Crown Court on June 6.

Abigail Forder, 22, of Essex Road, Basingstoke, and Faith Willis, 20, of Old College Drive, Sandwell, Staffordshire, have been charged and are on conditional bail.

Tyler Farley, 19, of Alderney Gardens, Wickford, Essex, and Ian Brown, 20, of Cann Hall Road, London, were charged and have been remanded in custody.

The warrant was carried as part of Hampshire Constabulary’s Operation Fortress.

One of the aims is to restrict the supply of Class A drugs and officers are keen to hear from anyone who is concerned about drug-related crime in their neighbourhood.

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.