Free Wi-Fi launched in Basingstoke town centre by traders

Visitors to Basingstoke town centre can now surf the internet for free while they do their shopping or enjoy a day out.

This is after the business improvement district (BID) for the town centre this week launched free Wi-Fi in the area for the first time ever.

Basingstoke Together installed the Wi-Fi in December, with the connection since being activated to cover the whole of the Top of Town, as well as The Malls.

Anyone wanting to access the internet can do so by clicking ‘Basingstoke Free Wi-Fi’ on their smartphones, with users then being permanently registered after logging in once.

Basingstoke Together’s chief executive, Karen Wild, said: “We are delighted to be able to officially launch Basingstoke Free Wi-Fi, particularly as this was a service that town centre businesses identified as a priority.

“Basingstoke is now one of the few towns in the country to provide this service for its visitors.

“And this, together with a range of other initiatives we are delivering, will help Basingstoke town centre stay ahead of its competitors, whilst ensuring that our customers can stay connected when visiting.”

The initiative has been funded by town centre traders as part of Basingstoke Together, although it has also received financial support from Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council.

Business owners voted to start the BID in November 2015, with a levy then being imposed to fund projects and events decided by a steering group made of traders to improve the town centre’s image when it was officially launched last April.

Alan Stone, owner of Squirrels Antiques, in New Street, said “I am proud of my association with Basingstoke Together. Working outside of political restraints means we are able to bring tangible, positive changes to our town centre for the benefit of our businesses and customers, such as town centre Wi-Fi.”