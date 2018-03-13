Frequently Asked Questions About Sports Betting In U.S

http://wwwtestsportsclubs.com/

Sports betting is a huge industry, and helps our economy in a large way. However, it is not only beneficial for the economy only as sports betting is said to help people as well.

It is addicted and you can make tonnes of money by betting on a site like www.Toals.com. However, sports betting is not legal in all of America.

There was a time when sports betting was legal in the US, but things changed a few years ago when the government decided to ban sports betting.

However, still, there are many people who are gambling freely on sports thanks to online sports betting websites that are legalized. It’s safe to bet on these sites so gamblers need not to worry about getting penalized.

Here’s are a few important frequently asked questions about sports betting in the U.S:

What’s The Size of The Industry in the US?

The industry is said to be worth $80 billion. However, there’s another side to the story. Illegal sports betting has skyrocketed in the U.S., and the numbers do not include illegal betting figures.

When we say illegal, it refers to betting on sports through bookies. There are many bookies who work in the shadows and offer much more money on bets than one can earn legally. Other than that, there are offshore betting and unlicensed sites too that offer huge money on sports betting.

While exact numbers are not available, the illegal sports betting industry is said to be worth $380 to $400 billion in revenue (yearly).

Best Sport In U.S To Bet On?

Sports betting is huge, and one of the main reasons behind this is the ability to bet on different sports.

According to reports generated by Statista, football is at the top when it comes to sports betting with 77% bettors betting on it. This is because football is the most popular sports in the US, but there are other sports too include golf, horse racing, UFC and cricket.

Sports betting sites allow you to bet on all such sports and in different ways. You can bet on the winner or loser, and other aspects of the sport as well, such as who will score the most goals in a match.

Is There An Age Limit To Bet On Sports?

In most of the states, the legal age to be able to bet on sports is 18 years, however, it may vary from state to state. So, it would be wiser to check with the laws to make sure you’re of the right age.

Can We Bet With Offshore Betting Sites While Living In The U.S?

You can, but it’s not recommended. This is because you cannot be sure of the quality of such websites as they might be fraudulent or scams.

Verdict

These are the most common questions that confuses Americans when it comes to betting on sports. However, now that you have the answers, we hope you will have fun betting.