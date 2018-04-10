From hair-raising to fundraising

Basingstoke students put the highlight on a north Hampshire hospice by hosting a fundraising event last month.

Hair and beauty students from Basingstoke College of Technology donated an entire day’s profits from the salon to St Michael’s Hospice on March 26.

Businesses donated prizes to a raffle, including Basingstoke Aquadrome and Hollywood bowl, raising £500 for the charity.

BCoT principal Anthony Bravo said: “We are extremely proud and privileged to support St Michael’s Hospice at BCoT.

“Our students worked incredibly hard to organise and promote this event and to raise £500 for St Michael’s Hospice is a fantastic achievement.”

Lynne Grimshaw, community campaigns coordinator at St Michael’s Hospice, said: “It was a real pleasure working with the Level 3 Hair students from BCoT.

“Their enthusiasm was infectious and their hard work really paid off. The afternoon would also not have been possible without the support of the hair and beauty department tutors, and a big thank you to them for generously agreeing to donate the profits from the afternoon to the hospice.”