From Neverland to Tadley for panto stars

Peter Pan and Wendy started the countdown to Christmas in front of hundreds of families in Tadley.

The talented young cast of The Anvil’s Christmas pantomime Peter Pan helped switch on the Christmas lights on Friday.

Wendy, played by Jenny Huxley-Golden, John and Michael Darling, played by 14-year-old Joe Hubbard Bateman and eight-year old George Vidler, were all there to welcome the festive season.

The evening included a Christmas market in the Ambrose Allen Centre, singing from the children of Burnham Copse School, and the Tadley Band and the Tadley and Hurst Singers performing a selection of carols.

The pantomime runs from December 14 to January 7.