From Phoenix Nights to Phoenix Arts with a splash of colour

Comedian Justin Moorhouse is preparing to introduce audiences to his people and feelings with his latest tour.

Following a successful 2016 sell-out tour, Justin is back on the road this winter and comes to Bordon in December.

Moorhouse, originally from Manchester, started performing stand up comedy routines at the age of 29. In 2002, he competed in a comedy competition held in Chorlton, winning the final at the Comedy Store, Manchester, and the rest is history.

He has toured several times, appeared on a range of TV comedy shows such as Phoenix Nights and featured on the radio in Radio 5’s Fighting Talk, among others. He has also appeared in Coronation Street and performed at the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester.

Justin’s warm and witty comedy style has earned him several places as supporting acts to high profile comedians such as Michael McIntyre and Peter Kay.

Justin has also released his own DVD Live in Salford, appeared on Alan Davies’ As Yet Untitled and he continues to record his hit podcast About 30 Minutes and Never More Than 45 each week, where he invites other comics to talk about their week.

Moorhouse’s People and Feelings tour will get the audience to think about people Justin knows, their feelings and how he feels about them in lots of hilarious anecdotes and witty banter.

Justin Moorhouse will bring his hilarious show to Phoenix Arts in Bordon on Thursday, December 14. To book tickets or for more details, call the box office on 01420 472 664 or visit phoenixarts.co.uk.