Funding bid boost to Manydown

The Manydown development for 3,500 homes in north Basingstoke has moved a step closer to receiving a multi-million pound government investment.

Manydown will join 44 projects from across the country going through to the next round of bidding for a slice of the £4.1billion Forward Funding pot for large-scale vital infrastructure for new communities.

Housing Secretary Sajid Javid revealed on Wednesday last week that Manydown had been shortlisted for the Housing Infrastructure Fund.

He said: “This government is committed to working with communities to build the homes this country needs and ensure the right infrastructure is in place to support them.

“We will now be working closely with 45 areas shortlisted to apply for government investment, including Hampshire.

“These key projects will help unlock more much needed homes by delivering the roads, schools and doctors’ surgeries that communities need.”

Hampshire County Council and Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council have led the bid as joint leasehold owners of the land.

An outline planning application submitted 12 months ago set out principles for developing the new community of up to 3,500 new homes, businesses, shops and facilities, including two new primary schools and land for a secondary school.

The application, which also includes a 250-acre country park, is now under construction.

Councillor John Izett, Basingstoke’s cabinet lead on Manydown, said: “Basingstoke is very clearly seen by the government as a key, reliable partner in the South East able to provide the new houses the borough, and the country as a whole, needs urgently.

“This funding would make a significant difference to helping to pay for the substantial upfront infrastructure costs of the development.

“Working together, the two councils, alongside our accomplished development partner Urban&Civic and backed substantially by the government, will be able to deliver a new well-designed and built community at Manydown that will benefit both existing and new residents.”

Urban&Civic, partnered by the Wellcome Trust, was announced last month as the private sector development partner to deliver the ambitious plans.

In February, Manydown was awarded £10.3m from the Housing Infrastructure Fund.