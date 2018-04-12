Funding for domestic abuse

A scheme which helps victims of domestic abuse has secured more than £14,500 in funding.

The Hampshire Making Safe Scheme was set up by Hart District Council in 2015 working alongside the Blue Lamp Trust to support victims to remain safely in their own homes across the county.

The additional £14,573 provided by central government has been match funded by all the organisations involved, which includes all 11 district councils in Hampshire.

Public health at Hampshire County Council and the two domestic abuse providers, Southern Domestic Abuse Service and YouTrust, have also contributed to the scheme.

Hart District Council’s head of community services, Kirsty Jenkins, said the partnership will “work with individual clients to provide support and outreach work” and “tailored safety planning”.

Kirsty added that “where necessary” the scheme will also fit “a range of security products to keep perpetrators out”, including window alarms, door jammers, extra locks and chains.

“Since its launch the scheme has assisted more than 500 people to stay safe in their own homes,” she said.

With the new government funding and match funding from partners, the scheme will be able to continue until the end of March 2019.

Anyone experiencing domestic abuse should contact the free confidential help service on 03300 165 112.