Fundraising for cancer centre

A cancer charity is welcoming support from two of Basingstoke’s leading companies.

Staff at local companies Unum UK and Easy as HGV have pledged to raise money and awareness for Ark Cancer Charity, for two years and one year respectively.

The teams will be taking part in various events and activities to help raise funds for Ark’s appeal to raise £5million for a much-needed unique cancer treatment centre that will be built in the Basingstoke area.

Peter O’Donnell, chief executive officer of Unum UK which provides employee benefits, said staff chose Ark from 100 different nominated charities.

He said: “We look forward to helping Ark to achieve its goals.”

Mark Jones, director of fundraising and communications at Ark, said: “[We are] proud, grateful and honoured to have been chosen.

“It’s a partnership through which Unum colleagues can really make a difference.”

Sister companies Easy As HGV Ltd and HGV Driver Training Centre ltd, both family-run businesses based in Fleet, have also pledged to help raise funds for the centre.

Business manager Darren Lucas said: “They say ‘charity starts at home’, and being a local company with most of our staff and a good number of our candidates coming from this area, it seemed the right choice to support a charity that will benefit so many people in the Hampshire area.”

He added: “With Ark, the building of this dedicated cancer centre will mean that the treatment and recovery of cancer patients can be completed locally, saving them the struggle of travelling over an hour to other centres when they are in such a vulnerable state.”

The fundraising total for the new facility is currently at £1.7m.