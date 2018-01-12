Latest
Fundraising makes a real change for rough sleepers

About the author

Eva Astreinidou

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

A 100-year-old care home resident in Basingstoke has been honoured with a special award for her kindness after rais… https://t.co/jOQdGBZOo1
25 mins ago
Two second half goals ensured Hartley Wintney started the new year with a win as they earned a well-deserved three… https://t.co/A07XX0DqFK
5 hours ago
@Basingstoke_01 Hello, would it be possible to have the photo of the cheque being presented? Please send to eva@tay… https://t.co/zy1DvODiMw
7 hours ago
Hampshire cricketer James Vince has been recalled to England’s 16-man Twenty20 side for the Tri-Series against Aust… https://t.co/6Tvcjnc8Cx
8 hours ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR