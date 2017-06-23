Funds boost to help Hampshire families of the forces

Military personnel, veterans and families are set to benefit from £433,000 in funding.

Hampshire County Council has received the money from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund that will help support military families and their children along with training and support for council staff.

Around 20,000 serving military personnel live in Hampshire as well as 60,000 veterans.

About £393,000 has been allocated to make sure that local authority staff across Hampshire are Forces Aware and Forces Friendly and understand mental health better.

It is hoped this training will allow for better referrals to public and charitable services, employment support for leavers and reservists, and ensure better health service provision.

A further £40,000 will go on supporting families and the integration of armed forces children in schools.

Cllr Andrew Joy, Hampshire’s executive member of communities, partnerships and external affairs, said: “We and our partners are delighted to receive funding for these projects, to help integrate armed forces and civilian communities, and deliver valuable local community services.”