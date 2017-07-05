Gala lifts the spirits and salutes work of stalwart

WONDERFUL Winklebury was alive and full of colour as the ‘awesome’ gala made a welcome return on Saturday.

Hundreds of people took advantage of the lovely weather and flocked to the playing fields for a day of fun that was organised to rekindle and celebrate community spirit.

“It was awesome,” said Shirley Keer, chair of the gala committee.

“I think it was definitely full of community spirit, the way I had imagined it. The gala was that chance for families that were having problems not to have problems for an afternoon, they could come down and spend a couple of hours together.

“The atmosphere was electric, everyone was so friendly, people were all stopping and chatting, everyone said how happy they were seeing the community pull together.”

The gala was full of people playing games, eating ice creams and generally enjoying themselves, forgetting issues such as the closure of Fort Hill School and uncertainty over the Manydown housing development that will sit next to the tight-knit community.

Shirley and her team organised the gala with this in mind and to give morale in the community a much-needed lift, as well as dedicating it to the memory of much-loved Winklebury councillor, Lea Jeff, who passed away last September.

Ms Jeff had organised the Winklebury Carnival, having taken inspiration from former Basingstoke North West county councillor, Rita Collins.

Before the gala started, a plaque was unveiled by Ms Jeff’s family at the Winklebury Youth Project, for which they were ‘very touched’, said Shirley.

“Many people came up to me and said that I had done Lea proud,” she added. “The main thing is we wanted to help the community get back on its feet again which I think we did.”

Funds raised from the gala will be donated to the Winklebury Youth Project and Hazie Days, a charity that provides inclusive activities, support and fun for the whole family.

Shirley estimated they have raised around £1,000 and described her organising committee as ‘amazing women’. “I’d also like to thank the whole community,” she said.