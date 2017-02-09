GALLERY: Firefighters faced with disaster scenarios in exercise

A team of the county’s finest firefighters have been undergoing extreme weather training in Denmark to prepare them to deal with real life disasters in Hampshire.

The nine-man group camped out in the unforgiving conditions and worked with teams from France, Russia and Denmark to deal with four different earthquake scenarios.

A collapsed school and hospital, overturned cars and the carcass of a plane were all included in the exercise, while added stumbling blocks included dealing with a man who refused to be rescued on religious grounds and people with serious injuries.

Base of Operations manager, Robin Bates, of Hampshire’s urban search and rescue team, led the group, which was comprised of Adrian Johnson, Barry Atkins, Neil Brice, Jason Avery, Phil Crook, Marcus Hill, Kevin Fyfe and Simon Forster.

He said: “Training exercises like this save lives – there is no doubt of that.

“These scenarios give you the chance to practice your skills in a way that is as close to a real event as possible.

“You also get the chance to co-operate with other teams and see how this would work in a real disaster situation.”

More than 160 people in total were involved in the exercise in Randers, which saw the firefighters have to deal with freezing conditions, fierce wins and torrential rain.