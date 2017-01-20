GALLERY: Jane Austen statue unveiled

Basingstoke was given a first glimpse of how the world’s first Jane Austen statue will look last night.

The landmark sculpture is set to take permanent pride and place in the centre of town in July as part of a celebration of the iconic novelist’s life.

This year marks 200 years since Austen’s death, with Hampshire Cultural Trust running several projects across Basingstoke and Deane in tribute as a result.

The writer was born and raised in Steventon, and penned some of her most famous work, including Pride and Prejudice, while living in the borough.

Hampshire Cultural Trust have therefore commissioned a life-size bronze statue of Austen to be made, with the finished product set to stand outside the Willis Museum, in the Top of Town.

And a prototype of the sculpture, currently being created by Basingstoke artist Adam Roud, was revealed at an invitational-only event at Fareleigh House, Farleigh Wallop, last night.

Anyone wanting to donate towards the build of the bronze statue can do so at: http://tinyurl.com/j5usgto.