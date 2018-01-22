Ganging up for a great show

The much-anticipated Basingstoke Gang Show is set to open at The Haymarket featuring 68 youngsters ready to entertain.

This will be the 26th instalment of the showcase of creative talent displayed by Cubs, Scouts, Guides, Explorers and young leaders from the community.

Together, they will sing, dance and perform comedy sketches in this bi-annual production.

The Basingstoke Gang Show is recognised as the best-selling and longest running family variety show in the region, and hosts a widely talented cast.

Audiences can expect around a dozen performances including Going Back to School, Taking a Trip to London, Visiting a Department Store and Getting Truly Inspired.

The ‘gang’ have performed to thousands of spectators over the years and, in 2007, received the honour of performing at The O2, celebrating 100 years of the Scout Association. They also had the pleasure of performing in a gala show Into The Spotlight at the Royal Albert Hall in 1999.

The Basingstoke Gang Show will be raising money to help local charity Muffin’s Dream Foundation. It also gives the cast the opportunity to reach their full potential as they develop self-confidence, teamwork and trust.

Tickets for the Basingstoke Gang Show which runs form February 8 to 17 are £19; with concession, under 16 and student tickets costing £13.

For more information or to book tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit anvilarts.org.uk.

There will be a relaxed performance taking place on Monday February 12 at 7.15pm for those on the autistic spectrum and with other disabilities.