Gangs on bikes targeted in anti-social behaviour clampdown

Large gangs of youths on bikes have been recklessly performing wheelies in front of traffic and riding at pedestrians in Basingstoke town centre, leading police to clamp down on anti-social behaviour in a two-day operation.

A dispersal order was put in place on August 4 and 5 as a consequence of large groups – some containing more than 30 people – gathering in the pedestrian areas at the Top of Town and surrounding streets.

The anti-social behaviour is said to have caused “alarm, harassment and distress” to pedestrians and motorists.

Sergeant Jennifer Lovegrove said: “The issue of young people riding on bikes in an anti-social manner has been raised to us a number of times, and this is our response.

“Cycling in an irresponsible manner, such as doing wheelies in the middle of the road in front of traffic, or riding at pedestrians, will not be tolerated and we will deal with all offences robustly.”

The police were joined by colleagues from Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council and Safer North Hampshire for the operation.

Those found riding their bike in the town centre were told to dismount, with repeat offenders given official warnings or removed from the area using the dispersal order that had been authorised by an inspector.

A total of 14 people were warned or dispersed with parents contacted and will be visited at a later date to discuss their child’s behaviour.

Festival Place, The Malls, the Railway Station, Top of Town, Alencon Link and Eastrop Lane were all covered by the dispersal order.

Sgt Lovegrove added: “We will continue with operations such as this throughout the summer and the town centre will remain a priority area for patrols by your officers and Community Safety Patrols Officers.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to ask parents to be aware of what their children are doing and speak to them about road safety.”

Call 101 if you spot anti-social behaviour.