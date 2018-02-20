Garden to mark centenary of war

Basingstoke is to get its own Peace Garden to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The garden, which will cost nearly £70,000, is set to open to the public on September 21, to commemorate the International Day of Peace.

The plans, which were unveiled last week, include a circular paved space with a water feature and seating, surrounded by newly-planted trees, foliage and flowers, in the corner of War Memorial Park close to the aviary.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council has been supporting the Peace Garden Advisory Group, made up of volunteers, since 2014 to develop the community garden as a lasting celebration of peace and reconciliation.

Cllr Robert Tate said they were delighted the garden would be going ahead. He said: “The War Memorial Park will provide a perfect setting for such a garden, which will complement the existing landscape and facilities within the park.

“The project has attracted great support from local organisations and individuals and provides a focus for on-going community celebration of peace and reconciliation.

“I look forward to the borough marking International Day of Peace with the opening of the peace garden. It will then be ready in time for the commemoration of the end of the First World War in November.”

The council’s Local Infrastructure Fund will provide £40,000 towards the project, to supplement the £23,667 already received from developer contributions and public donations.

In addition, the Rooksdown Club is donating £5,000 and commissioning a sculptured bust to commemorate the work of Sir Harold Gillies, who pioneered facial plastic surgery for wounded servicemen during both world wars, which will be put in the garden.

Sir Harold was based at Rooksdown House, part of Park Prewett Hospital in Basingstoke, where he operated on injured soldiers and trained other doctors in plastic surgery.

John Lewis Partnership has also donated £885 through its Community Matters scheme in which customers of the Basingstoke store vote for their favourite community project.