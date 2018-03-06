Geoff CLIC’s with fundraising

A father who lost his son to a rare form of cancer sang his way to Basingstoke on Sunday to raise funds for charity.

Geoff Davis has entertained customers and staff at Morrisons stores all across the south and had his sights firmly set on Basingstoke as the final destination for his tour.

Performances ran from 11am to 1pm, then 2pm to 4pm, and finally 5pm to 6.30pm, with funds raised in memory of Geoff and Judie’s son.

Mikey died before reaching his third birthday from the still rare children’s cancer Disseminated Neuroblastoma in 1975.

Geoff said: “The then, Sargent Care for Children charity, now CLIC Sargent, were a tremendous support to my wife Judie and I at that desperate and devastating time in our lives.

“I have produced a CD in memory of our son to support CLIC Sargent and when I found out about the Morrisons partnership, thought it would be a good opportunity to raise vitally needed funds by singing at a few stores, and now it has escalated.”

Liz Blunt at CLIC Sargent said the charity is “very lucky to have supporters like Geoff”.

For information about fundraising for children and young people with cancer, contact Liz Blunt on 07944 696 858 or Liz.Blunt@clicsargent.org.uk