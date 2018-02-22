Gerry’s 160-mile challenge

A Basingstoke employee has set out to run nearly 160 miles this year, all while wearing a traditional Scottish kilt.

Gerry Dooner ran his second half marathon of the year this month, as part of a challenge to run 12 half marathons during 2018.

As part of the challenge, the IT analyst for foodservice provider Bidfood will be running each race wearing a kilt as part of his bid to raise money for Age UK and the Southampton Children’s Hospital Charity.

Scotsman Gerry said: “Age UK is a charity incredibly close to my heart so it was important to me to give back.

“I also chose to support the Southampton Children’s Hospital Charity to give back to those children that sadly are unable to enjoy a normal, carefree childhood.”

As well as running 12 half marathons, Gerry has also organised a variety of fundraising activities throughout the year.