Get fell in for big run

RUNNERS in Basingstoke are being urged to lace up their trainers for the town’s half marathon.

The 13.1 mile event on October 1 starts at the Memorial Park and takes in Cliddesden and Ellisfield before returning to the park.

Felicity Edwards, race director and managing director of Destination Basingstoke, said: “The Basingstoke half marathon is such a great way to being to community together – businesses, charities, residents as well as the running community, they all give our visiting runners a great welcome and impression of Basingstoke.

“The race is very popular and has been rated as one of the best every year and we are working hard to make it even better this year, thanks to the help of our many partners.”

As well as the major sponsors Phillips Solicitors, the event is supported by a mass of volunteers including a team from St Michael’s Hospice, the Brownie and Guide community, running clubs and Rotary members.

Jonathan Pender, director at Phillips, said: “Philips has been proudly associated with the Basingstoke half marathon since it began in 2011.

“There is such a good feeling of community pride around the race and it is an excellent example of how running can bring people of all ages and abilities together.”

Entry is open at www.basingtokehalfmarathon.com