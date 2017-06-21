Get free tickets to The Southern Homebuilding & Renovating Show

According to the National Custom and Self Build Association (NaCSBA), 14,000 homes will be built across the UK in the next year.

For those considering this route, the annual Southern Homebuilding & Renovating Show, sponsored for the first time by Everest Home Improvements, is marking its anticipated return to Sandown Park, from 1-2 July 2017, with hands-on tips to help consumers succeed in their property ventures.

Across two full days, visitors can speak to over 220 exhibitors and access more than 500+ advice sessions, 20+ free masterclasses on essential topics which can tackle any problem, from implementing the latest intelligent security systems to funding a remodelling project.

Six resident property specialists will be on hand to help people with all building and renovating queries and leading companies will be exhibiting their latest ranges of services and products from an array of industries.

Everest Home Improvements, a brand with over 50 years’ experience in fitting doors and double glazed windows, will be at stand O20 at the Southern event, after a successful exhibition at The National Homebuilding & Renovating Show in March. Oakwrights Design Consultation Service, which combines traditional materials with contemporary ones that can add a distinctive touch to any home, will be offering free 20-minute consultations to those who are interested in discovering more about its bespoke oak framing and encapsulation service.

The Advice Centre is a hub for one-on-one impartial guidance and this year self-builders can run their ideas past property specialists with years of experience in this field. In this zone, visitors can head to the Ask the Builder area and meet an expert for advice on their renovation project. To take on the issue of obtaining planning permission, Sally Tagg and her team of experts will be at the Planning Clinic to consult on how to make an application and jump through all the hoops in the process to those with a building or renovating project in mind.

Visitors who are interested in 15-minute consultations with some of the UK’s pre-eminent property specialists, should head to the Advice Centre, which also features the Ask the Expert zone. Attendees will be able to discuss their building ideas with: Michael Holmes, Jason Orme, Tim Pullen, Bob Branscombe and Chris Reeves from Homebuilding & Renovating Magazine, and Sally Tagg an expert on planning permission.

