Get ready for Challenge 2019

Naomi House & Jacksplace, the region’s hospices for children and young adults, have launched the charity’s largest ever challenge events programme for 2019.

With events to suit adrenaline junkies, serious runners, young families, and friends looking for fun, the charity have the perfect challenge for anyone trying to work off that Christmas turkey.

Keen walkers can start their health kick with the hugely popular Clarendon Way Walk. Now in its 13th year, the 26 mile trek starts Winchester on 2nd June and follows the route of the historic Clarendon Way, finishing in central Salisbury. The challenging but enjoyable trek takes approximately nine hours with a half distance route available.

On 8th February the charity hosts its very first Firewalk in Winchester. Participants will walk over 649 degree Celsius hot coals to raise money for the hospices. A variation of the Firewalk will take place on the same day. Known to parents the world over as one of life’s most painful experiences, walking on Lego is a rite of passage for those with young children. Now Naomi House & Jacksplace are inviting supporters to complete a barefoot Lego walk at Holiday Inn on the same night as the Firewalk.

Another new event for the charity is their Glow Run. Runners can dress from head to toe in bright colours and join the Naomi House & Jacksplace team in Basingstoke on 28th September for a dazzling night-time run with neon tunnels and glow sticks galore!

In addition, the charity has places available for the National 3 Peaks Challenge, the Welsh 3 Peaks Challenge, Mount Kilimanjaro trek, the Pen y Fan Sunrise walk, Dorset Rainbow Run, Everest Base Camp trek, skydives, marathons and more.

Keith Wilson, spokesman for Naomi House & Jacksplace, said: “It costs more than £8 million to care for life threatened and life limited children, young adults and their families at Naomi House & Jacksplace each year, and the money raised by people taking part in challenge events is vital in ensuring we can deliver first class care. No matter what fundraising challenge people decide to take on, they can be happy in knowing that not only are they getting fit and healthy in the New Year, they are also supporting a vital cause and their local hospices.”

To see a full list of the charities events and learn more about Challenge 2019, please visit www.naomihouse.org.uk/challenge-2019.