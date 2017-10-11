Get ready to party for trust’s last Octoberfest

Big crowds are once again expected for Hampshire Octoberfest, which is returning to Basingstoke for its ninth year this weekend.

More than 220 different ales, ciders and wines will be available to sample, alongside over 40 music acts over the three days.

Last year’s event attracted well over 8,500 visitors, and organisers the Wessex Heritage Trust are confident of another successful weekend in what could be the last time they run it as they prepare to sell the concept.

Ian Smith, director of the trust, said: “This charitable event has grown and grown each and every year and it is time that we look to a ‘professional’ organisation who move it forward and further develop its potential.

“We have been approached by a well-known organisation who wish to retain the event but may look to develop the whole concept throughout the south.

“There is no intention to take it away from Basingstoke as it is a town event, and has become one of the most popular of its type in the south east.”

This year’s event will see the return of ‘Family Sunday’, alongside a new ‘quiet’ marquee selling craft ales.

The quiet marquee will not have music, and is new for 2017.

Ian added: “Last year’s family day was extremely positive and we received some very kind feedback post event.

“This year we have dedicated a whole marquee, on the Sunday, for children’s theatre, storytelling and circus skills, all in partnership with Proteus Theatre.

“There will still be other attractions on the Saturday and Sunday on the second field.”

Hampshire Octoberfest is taking place from Friday to Sunday at Basingstoke and North Hants Cricket Club, in Fairfields Road.

Gates open from 5pm to 11.30pm on Friday, 11am to 11.30pm Saturday and 11am to 6pm Sunday.

For full details on the event including tickets, go to hampshireoctoberfest.co.uk.