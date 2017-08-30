Get your clogs on and join in with Morris dancing!

Ever fancied taking up a traditional English hobby?

Basingclog Morris is on the lookout for new dancers to join them for their autumn practise season that will run every Tuesday from September 19 at 8pm at Sherfield-on-Loddon Village Hall.

The side practise throughout the autumn and winter months for summer, where they can be found dancing at local pubs, fetes and festivals.

Morris is a traditional form of English dancing and Basingclog perform the north west style of the dance, originating some 300 years ago in and around cotton mills.

Both male and female beginners are welcome and participants don’t need any previous experience.

Email contact@basingclog.org.uk for further information or visit basingclog.org.uk.