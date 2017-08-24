Getting up close with Martin Kemp

Spandau Ballet and EastEnders star Martin Kemp is heading to The Anvil in Basingstoke this September.

Ahead of his show he took time out to answer some questions for the Basingstoke Observer.

Asked whether he preferred acting, presenting or performing as a musician, Martin replied: “All of them. There’s no real difference for me, they all sit inside a bubble called entertainment.”

Martin has performed at The Anvil before and recalled he had a fantastic evening.

“There was a really great crowd who brought along a lot of fun,” he said. “These evenings are all about what the audience brings to the table, the more fun they have, the more fun I have and it grows.”

What can the audience expect from your up and coming show at The Anvil?

Martin replied: “The first 45 minutes of An Audience with MK is laid out in an interview style covering all the ups and downs of my life, everything from Spandau, The Krays and EastEnders.

“The second half is thrown open to the audience, with no question too much. I love it when the crowd throw a few cheeky questions in.”

Martin says the best performance of his career, apart from Live Aid in 1985, was the first show of the 2009 reunion tour. “I never thought it would ever happen, so when it did it was just so emotional, being up there with my friends again.”

Asked what made him pursue an acting career after being in a successful band, Martin replied: “I was a child actor first – all those 1970s TV shows like Play For Today, Dixon of Dock Green, Rumple of The Bailey, Comedy Playhouse, so going back to acting after The Krays was a natural step and an incredible opportunity, a springboard into the rest of my life.”

An Audience with Martin Kemp takes place at The Anvil on September 22 at 7.45pm.

Tickets cost £24; a post-show meet and greet costs £50. To book, call the box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.