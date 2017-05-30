Giant wasp nests discovered in Baughurst attic

Huge boulder-sized wasps’ nests have been found at a house being renovated in Baughurst.

Shane Jones from RIDTEK Pest Control was called to the property after decorators discovered 10 nests in the attic that were more than a metre in size.

“The painters stuck their head in the loft yesterday and made a quick retreat after spotting the nests,” Mr Jones told the BBC.

“Two of them were active and the rest old. They’re some of the biggest we’ve seen.

They must have been there for some time undisturbed.

“It was such a cool discovery. The nests are fascinating to look at, with the engineering behind them.”