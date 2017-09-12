Girl suffers broken jaw after being attacked by group of three in Lychpit

A teenage girl has been left with a broken jaw following an attack in Lychpit on Sunday afternoon.

The 17-year-old, from Newbury, was walking from Basingstoke train station to Lychpit between 4pm and 4.30pm.

It was as she went along Swing Swang Lane and along a path that connects to Lambs Row that she was set upon by a group of three females, said to be aged between 15 and 20.

They ran off when they were disturbed. The girl was taken to hospital where she has had to undergo surgery for a broken jaw.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 44170351174.