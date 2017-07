Girls-only football sessions go down a storm at Phoenix

Recent Tweets

Festival Place is running a writing competition for young authors to commemorate Jane Austen:… https://t.co/JhFzGCJqIL

New procedure to help thousands of men with prostate problems being developed at #Basingstoke Hospital:… https://t.co/0ad257Xcje

Alison Jiear is paying tribute to the Queen of Jazz, Ella Fitzgerald, in a new show coming to @AnvilArts:… https://t.co/s0jFbAl8I5