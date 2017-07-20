Girls-only football sessions go down a storm at Phoenix

As part of a recent FA initiative to attract more girls to football, Hatch Warren Phoenix FC have been running special coaching sessions.
The club’s sessions every Saturday for girls in school years one to six at Hatch Warren Community Centre Fields have gone down very well.
A club spokesman said: “We have been overwhelmed at just how many girls are interested in playing the game but not willing to mix with the boys game.
“Whilst we have a fair few playing within our current teams, we are over the moon at just how many are attending on a Saturday morning.”
The Phoenix ‘Wildcats’ recently welcomed special guests Becky Jane and Rachel Furness from Reading FC ladies who joined in a session, and also presented Alannah Chan with the Hatch Warren player of the month award.
The sessions are taking a short break for summer but will be returning in September.
Email info@hatchwarrenphoenix.co.uk if you would like your daughter to attend when the sessions restart again.