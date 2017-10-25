Give a black cat a loving home

Some people think they bring luck, others consider them the companion of witches.

But Cats Protection’s Basingstoke branch is urging people to ignore the superstitions and adopt an unwanted black cat.

Tomorrow marks national Black Cat Day, and Basingstoke currently has five black moggies in its care.

One of those is one-year-old Goliath, pictured above, who is looking for a quiet home without young children or pets.

Ann Walsh, homing and welfare officer for the Basingstoke branch, said: “Please consider a black cat as your ideal feline companion.

“We want to change people’s perceptions and help as many cats as possible into new homes.”

“Black cats are usually considered lucky, giving one a second chance could be fortunate for you both.”

Contact the branch on 01256 584544, email adoptacat-basingstoke@hotmail.co.uk or go to cats.org.uk/black-cats.