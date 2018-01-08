Give Ark a hand with a fresh start for new year

Supporters of a cancer charity are being asked to carry on the ‘out with the old, in with the new’ spirit in the new year.

Nearly £40,000 has been raised for Ark Cancer Charity through recycling unwanted clothes, and the charity is asking its supporters to help continue the good work as it nears its £5million fundraising goal.

Now, Ark is urging local people to make a resolution to recycle unwanted clothes and shoes in one of the charity’s many branded recycling banks are dotted in and around Basingstoke.

To make this happen, the charity has partnered up with Bag It Up Ltd (BIU) – a clothing and textile recycling company.

As one of BIU’s charity partners, Ark will benefit from a percentage of the proceeds when residents, businesses and community groups recycle their unwanted clothing, shoes and household linens at Ark-branded BIU recycling locations in Hampshire – with nearly £40,000 being raised so far for the charity.

Wendy Yarney, charity partnerships manager at BIU, said: “Since January, more than 3,200 bags of clothing have been donated to the bank we placed there – that’s nearly 10 bags a day.

“The money raised thanks to your generosity will definitely help Ark Cancer Centre Charity get closer to achieving its goals.”

Ark Cancer Centre Charity branding is displayed on BIU recycling banks at more than 50 locations in the Hampshire area, most of them in and around Basingstoke and Deane.

One of the most popular Ark recycling banks is located at Morrisons in Basingstoke, where Mrs Yarney recently presented Ali Perris, the community champion at the store, with a special Milestone Scheme certificate to mark the number of bags that have been recycled there.

Speaking about the successful campaign, Mark Jones, director of fundraising and communications at Ark, said: “We are grateful to everyone who has recycled items in the charity’s branded banks – it is a great show of support

“January is the month to make new resolutions and we hope many people will take this opportunity to have a winter clean-out and recycle unwanted clothes and shoes in the banks that carry Ark Cancer Centre Charity’s branding.”

The charity is raising the funds towards a much-needed new cancer treatment centre, which will be largely funded by Hampshire Hospitals Foundation Trust.

To find your nearest Ark-branded BIU bank, visit https://biugroup.co.uk/banklocator/.