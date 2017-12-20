‘Give police resources to fight crime in area’

Police officers on the frontline must be given the right level of resources following a recent spate of attacks in the town.

Basingstoke MP Maria Miller met Minister of State for Policing Nick Hurd to underline the importance of having resources available to tackle crime.

A spate of ‘concerning behaviour’ including anti-social behaviour has led her to say residents are asking for reassurance that the right support is given.

She said: “Basingstoke Police have tackled these problems successfully in the past. It’s important that frontline policing resources are available and focussed on tackling crime, to keep our town a safe and welcoming place to visit.

“The police need to make sure frontline policing is a clear priority in the north of the county so we send a clear message that Basingstoke doesn’t tolerate criminal behaviour.”

This comes as Hampshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Michael Lane asked for residents’ views on a potential increase in council tax to contribute more towards the cost of local policing.

Police funding is made up of a national grant from Government, which accounts for two thirds of the total, and council tax – which accounts for the other third.

According to Mr Lane, Government has said it will ensure police forces receive the same amount of money as they did last year but have made it a condition that a minimum contribution is required from the local tax provision to deliver this commitment.

This amounts to £3.29 per year for policing for the average Band D household.

Mr Lane said: “The costs of providing policing services are rising.

“I am keen to hear from council tax payers the level of contribution they are willing to make.”

According to new data from Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services, Hampshire police funding levels are £47.7m below the national average, despite it being one of the largest constabularies.

Mr Lane added: “Whilst government funding continues to be worked out in the same way, our area will continue to be unfairly disadvantaged from underfunding.”

To complete the survey before January 22, visit www.hampshire-pcc.gov.uk/budget.