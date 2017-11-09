Glamp it up at new luxury site

Glamping is coming to the Basingstoke and Deane countryside despite numerous objections to the plans.

Plans to build six ‘glamping pods’, or living vans, for overnight accommodation at Browning Hill Green, near Tadley, were approved in a meeting last Wednesday.

The application was called in following a number of objections, including its locations on a blind bend in Church Road, its impact on the rural setting, and the possibility of it being further developed in the future.

Speaking after the meeting, Baughurst and Tadley North councillor Robert Tate said: “I do continue to have personal concerns over the application.

“My personal concerns over this and similar applications are the change of land use away from agriculture and the potential change of environment that residents in areas like Baughurst have enjoyed in the past and would like to protect for the future.”

Ahead of the meeting, there were numerous letters of objections from members of the public.

The meeting was deferred to November after councillors requested a site visit.

Councillors previously heard from the applicant Alan Gibbs on how he proposed to build six pods with amenities and use the existing barn to store equipment.

Mr Gibbs said: “I feel it will be a positive addition to the local area and help the economy of the local area as well as allowing families and disabled people to enjoy the tourist attractions of the area.

“I want it to be for all people, but I also want it to be a high-profile adventure. I love the area and I do not want to spoil it.”

Alongside letters of objection, there were also comments supporting the plans, saying the development would bring a different type of tourism to the area.

A statement from planning agent DGG Planning said: “The use of this land as a glamping site would provide a peaceful and relaxing environment in which visitors can use the pods or living vans.

“The pods, amenity cabin and site managers’ accommodation are all moveable and as such would be placed on to the site.

“Whilst it is considered the glampsite would prove a viable rural business, if it was not shown to be viable after three years, they could all easily be removed with minimal impact on their setting.”

Glamping – glamorous camping – offers a more luxurious place to sleep than a tent while still in a campsite setting.